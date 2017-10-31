'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines help woman who lost home in Hurricane Harvey

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are lending their home renovation expertise to a worthy cause, helping people affected by the recent hurricane in their home state of Texas.

The couple is helping an 81-year-old woman in Houston whose house was badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey. According to USA Today, Doris was trapped in her home for three days as water roseup to two feet high. She says that she was paralyzed by fear and couldn’t do anything. Eventually, she was rescued when her grandchildren posted on social media to ask friends in the area to check on her.

On Sunday, the HGTV stars arrived in Houston to lend a helping hand in fixing the woman’s home. They partnered with an organization called Rebuilding Together Houston and ExxonMobil to help the relief effort for those impacted by Harvey.

“Full speed ahead. Man, we pulled into town and these boys said 'Hey, let’s go to work,'" Chip told KHOU11’s Melissa Correa. “I said, 'Great you’re speaking my language.' Now, Jo on the other hand, she got her nails done this morning.”

“No I didn’t,” Joanna said with a laugh.

As People notes, fans of the series “Fixer Upper” likely won’t see the Houston renovation when the show returns for its fifth and final season in November. The couple announced in September that they would be walking away from the show after the upcoming season in an effort to focus on family and other projects. Additionally, they put an end to the rumors that the TV show was in trouble because their marriage was in trouble.