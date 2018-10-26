Fergie’s ex-husband Josh Duhamel fires back at Draymond Green for laughing during anthem performance

Josh Duhamel is speaking out again about Fergie’s bizarre national anthem performance during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, which left millions of viewers shocked and spawned a litany of jokes and memes on social media.

The ex-husband of the “The Four” host took exception with the reaction of Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green, which was caught by TV cameras and showed him smirking and giggling uncontrollably as Fergie, 43, was belting out her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

“The thing that made me upset was that she was taking a lot of really cruel comments, people were really trolling,” Duhamel, 45, explained Thursday in an interview with FS1’s Kristine Leahy.

“I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all. I think he owed her an apology. I thought he was kind of a prick. Just because he knew the camera was on him, and he snickered about. I just thought that, if he would have been a real man, he would have at least called her and said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry that I caused all this.’ … That’s what a real man would have done, in my opinion.”

Green’s reaction instantly went viral on social media and Fergie defended herself after the performance telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve always been honored and [been] proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA.”

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”