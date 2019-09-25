Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy and family bonding ahead of college scandal prison sentence

Felicity Huffman's family is embracing their time together before her 14-day prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“They are talking a lot and spending lots of time together,” a source told People Wednesday. “They’re going for walks, playing board games and having family dinners. They are a solid group and they are leaning on each other for support.”

Huffman, 56, was sentenced to two weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

She must also perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

People's source explained, “The family has gone through some rough patches, but they’re fighting through them as best they can. They know it will take some time.”

In a Sept. 4 letter asking for leniency, Huffman said she turned to the scheme because her daughter's low math scores jeopardized her dream of going to college and pursuing a career in acting. She now carries "a deep and abiding shame," she said.

Huffman's husband, William H. Macy, wrote in a letter ahead of her sentencing that their family had "imploded" following her arrest.

The "Shameless" star lamented that his wife hasn't been able to find work since she was arrested six months ago and her daughter, now in college, has been taking a gap year.

He also said Huffman's younger daughter, who is in high school, is attending therapy.

“Felicity’s only interest now is figuring out how to make amends and help her daughters heal and move on,” Macy wrote.

Huffman has to turn herself in on Oct. 25.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.