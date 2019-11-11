Faith Evans recalls Whitney Houston smoking joints with her, pitching a reality show

Faith Evans will appear on TV One’s “Uncensored” Sunday — but there are some stories that did not make the cut, such as her fondest memories of her ex-husband Biggie Smalls and Whitney Houston.

“Whitney and Bobby [Brown] used to live in the same country club as me and my ex-husband and one day they came to our house,” Evans told us. “We were drinking wine, smoking joints, and they had this thing where they [would] dance and curse at each other.”

Evans recalled that Houston “looked at me and said, ‘Faith we got to do a reality show,’ and I said, ‘Girl y’all just did the first episode right here.”

She said on the subject of cannabis and Houston: “We started really hanging out when Biggie passed away. One of the first places she invited me was Donatella Versace’s house in ’97 … I was like, ‘Girl I don’t have no outfit.’ So she brought me one… It was a dinner party… and men with no shirts [were] serving platters.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.