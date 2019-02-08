Lindsey Buckingham undergoes emergency heart surgery, suffers vocal cord damage

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham underwent emergency open heart surgery last week that left him with damaged vocal cords.

Buckingham's publicist said in a statement Friday that he experienced chest pains last week and was taken to the hospital where he had the life-saving procedure. The 69-year-old rocker is now recovering at home with his family.

“Each day he is stronger than the last,” his wife Kristen Buckingham wrote on Facebook. “While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.”

FLEETWOOD MAC SONG FROM 1977 CHARTS FOLLOWING SPIKE IN POPULARITY FROM VIRAL MEME

She said the past year has been stressful, but she is thankful her husband is still alive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac after being kicked off the band's new tour.

In the suit, which named Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie as defendants, the Hollywood Reporter says the guitarist and songwriter sought his share of the tour proceeds because he still wanted and was able to perform and claimed he would be missing out at least $12 million.

Fleetwood Mac disputed the allegations made by Buckingham.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.