The holiday season is officially upon us and that means finding family-friendly content to watch with your loved ones between meals and other traditions.

As with every new month, Hulu is swapping content in and out of its library in December 2020 that will help get through those long days spent inside with your loved ones. For example, fantasy fans can look forward to the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy dropping on Hulu on Dec. 1. James Bond fans, meanwhile, can expect to stream “The Spy Who Loved Me” later in the month as well.

Or if you’re in the mood for more holiday-centric fare, NBC’s “The Grinch Musical” will drop on Dec. 10 for everyone to see.

However, the addition of new content means that certain things will be leaving Hulu’s library for good. December marks people’s last chance to check out “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “A Nanny For Christmas” “Dr. No,” and “Ice Age: The Meltdown.”

To help people plan out their holiday binge-watching, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in December 2020:

COMING TO HULU IN DECEMBER 2020:

Available Dec. 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Available Dec. 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Available Dec. 5

Black Ops (2020)

God's Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

Available Dec. 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Available Dec. 7

Valley Girl (2020)

Available Dec. 8

Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

Available Dec. 10

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

Available Dec. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

Available Dec. 12

Endless (2020)

Available Dec. 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Available Dec. 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

Available Dec. 18

The Hero (2017)

Available Dec. 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Available Dec. 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

Available Dec. 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Available Dec. 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Available Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

Available Dec. 27

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

American Animals (2018)

Available Dec. 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Available Dec. 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

LEAVING HULU IN DECEMBER 2020

Leaving Dec. 8

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again (2016)

Leaving Dec. 14

Baby...Secret Of The Lost Legend (1985)

Leaving Dec. 16

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Leaving Dec. 31

30 Days of Night (2007)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

About Last Night (1986)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Alien Nation (1988)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Barbershop (2002)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blood Ties (2014)

Broadcast News (1987)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Flashback (1990)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Hair (2009)

Grizzly Man (2005)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into the Blue (2005)

Joe (2014)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Platoon (1986)

Raging Bull (1980)

Ronin (1998)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

The End of Violence (1997)

The Express (2008)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Net (1995)

The Saint (1997)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Weather Man (2005)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

The Young Victoria (2009)

This Christmas (2007)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Wanted (2008)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Working Girl (1988)

You Only Live Twice (1967)