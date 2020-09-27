Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2020

The Halloween season is upon us and that means one thing — it’s time to finally tackle all those scary movies and TV shows you’ve been saving up all year.

As the spookiest holiday draws closer, people across the country are no doubt figuring out how to spend their nights and weekends binge-watching content to get them in the macabre holiday spirit.

This year, Hulu is pulling out all the stops by dropping original content geared toward bringing out the scaredy-cat in all of us. Originals like “Monsterland” and “Books of Blood” debut in October 2020, just in time for Halloween. Meanwhile, vampire lovers can look forward to all three “Blade” movies dropping later in the month.

Fortunately it’s not all gloom and doom, as October also marks the premiere of shows like “The Voice,” “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?” “The Conners” and “Black-ish,” all coming to Hulu after their respective cable premieres.

However, October will bring the last chance to view some shows and movies that’ll depart the Hulu library in November. Hits like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Hellraiser” and all the “Twilight” movies are departing after Halloween.

To help people plan out your scary-TV viewing, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2020:

Available Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell's Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard (2015)

Available Oct. 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available Oct. 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Available Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere (NBC)

Available Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Available Oct. 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen's Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

Available Oct. 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Available Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Available Oct. 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Available Oct. 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Available Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

Available Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Available Oct. 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird (2019)

Available Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

Available Oct. 18

Friend Request (2016)

Available Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Available Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)

Available Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Available Oct. 21

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 23

Bad Hair: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Available Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8 (Showtime)

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

Available Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Leaving This Month

Leaving Oct. 31

31 (2016)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Good Woman (2006)

After Life (2010)

An American Haunting (2006)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Australia (2008)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Bounty (1984)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bug (1975)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Executioners (2018)

Footloose (1984)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Gloria (2014)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part Ii (2007)

Hot Rod (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Life of Pi (2012)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margin Call (2011)

Martyrs (2016)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Psycho Granny (2019)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Red (2010)

The Sandman (2018)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminator (1984)

Trapped Model (2019)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Vampire (2011)

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter (2019)

Walking Tall (1973)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard (2015)