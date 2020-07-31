Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

With the end of July comes the exciting time when streaming platforms begin to add new content to their libraries, giving dedicated TV and movie viewers the chance to add something new to their binge list.

In August, Amazon Prime Video promises to offer users who subscribe a lot of exciting things both on the TV and film side. If you’re looking to catch up on the “Top Gun” franchise before “Maverick” hits theaters, you can finally watch the 1986 original film starting Aug. 1. Meanwhile, you can throwback to the first season of the “Beverly Hillbillies" or try out “Ice Road Truckers."

Amazon also promises some originals like the second half of “Jessy & Nessy” as well as the first season of “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji." In addition, August marks the premiere of Amazon’s original film “Chemical Hearts,” which will also be available to subscribers at no additional cost in the coming month.

To make sure dedicated streamers don’t miss out on any of the content coming to Amazon Prime Video in August, below is a rundown of everything being added to the library this month:

August 1



Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3



Movies

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5



Movies

Arkansas (2020)

August 6



Movies

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7



Series

Jessy & Nessy - Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10



Movies

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14



Movies

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

Series

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18



Movies

The Cup (2012)

August 21



Movies

Chemical Hearts (2020) - Amazon Original Movie

Series

Clifford - Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22



Movies

The Legion (2020)

August 28



Specials

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys - Amazon Original Special

