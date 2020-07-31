Expand / Collapse search
Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

New movies and TV shows are available to stream in August

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
With the end of July comes the exciting time when streaming platforms begin to add new content to their libraries, giving dedicated TV and movie viewers the chance to add something new to their binge list.

In August, Amazon Prime Video promises to offer users who subscribe a lot of exciting things both on the TV and film side. If you’re looking to catch up on the “Top Gun” franchise before “Maverick” hits theaters, you can finally watch the 1986 original film starting Aug. 1. Meanwhile, you can throwback to the first season of the “Beverly Hillbillies" or try out “Ice Road Truckers."

Amazon also promises some originals like the second half of “Jessy & Nessy” as well as the first season of “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji." In addition, August marks the premiere of Amazon’s original film “Chemical Hearts,” which will also be available to subscribers at no additional cost in the coming month.

To make sure dedicated streamers don’t miss out on any of the content coming to Amazon Prime Video in August, below is a rundown of everything being added to the library this month:

August 1

Movies
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)

The original 'Top Gun' film is coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020.

The original 'Top Gun' film is coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020. (CBS via Getty Images)

Series
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)     
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Movies
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Movies
Arkansas (2020)

'Inception' is coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020.

'Inception' is coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020. (Warner Bros)

August 6

Movies
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Series
Jessy & Nessy - Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10

Movies
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Movies
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)

Series
World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18

Movies
The Cup (2012)

August 21

Movies
Chemical Hearts (2020) - Amazon Original Movie

"Beverly Hillbillies" cast: Max Baer, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas and Buddy Ebsen, Granny, Ellie Mae and Jed Clampett.

"Beverly Hillbillies" cast: Max Baer, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas and Buddy Ebsen, Granny, Ellie Mae and Jed Clampett. (AP)

Series
Clifford - Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

Movies
The Legion (2020)

August 28

Specials
Prime Rewind:  Inside The Boys - Amazon Original Special

August 31

Movies
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)

