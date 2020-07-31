Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020
New movies and TV shows are available to stream in August
With the end of July comes the exciting time when streaming platforms begin to add new content to their libraries, giving dedicated TV and movie viewers the chance to add something new to their binge list.
In August, Amazon Prime Video promises to offer users who subscribe a lot of exciting things both on the TV and film side. If you’re looking to catch up on the “Top Gun” franchise before “Maverick” hits theaters, you can finally watch the 1986 original film starting Aug. 1. Meanwhile, you can throwback to the first season of the “Beverly Hillbillies" or try out “Ice Road Truckers."
Amazon also promises some originals like the second half of “Jessy & Nessy” as well as the first season of “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji." In addition, August marks the premiere of Amazon’s original film “Chemical Hearts,” which will also be available to subscribers at no additional cost in the coming month.
To make sure dedicated streamers don’t miss out on any of the content coming to Amazon Prime Video in August, below is a rundown of everything being added to the library this month:
August 1
Movies
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)
Series
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
August 3
Movies
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)
August 5
Movies
Arkansas (2020)
August 6
Movies
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
August 7
Series
Jessy & Nessy - Amazon Original Series: Season 1B
August 10
Movies
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)
August 14
Movies
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)
Series
World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
August 18
Movies
The Cup (2012)
August 21
Movies
Chemical Hearts (2020) - Amazon Original Movie
Series
Clifford - Amazon Original Series: Season 2B
August 22
Movies
The Legion (2020)
August 28
Specials
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys - Amazon Original Special
August 31
Movies
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)