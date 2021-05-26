'Empire' star Bryshere Y. Gray pleads guilty to assaulting wife, reportedly sentenced to 10 days in jail

"Empire" star Bryshere Y. Gray has pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife and will reportedly serve 10 days in a county jail.

The star was first arrested in Goodyear, Arizona, in July 2020, according to a Facebook post from the local police department.

At the time, police responded to a call about 10:15 p.m. from a woman claiming to have been assaulted by her husband at her Goodyear home. She identified her husband as Gray, now 27.

"She was treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries," read the post. "Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital."

Gray "refused" to speak with officers at the scene, so SWAT and Crisis Negotiations units were called to assist.

"Just after 7:00 am, Gray was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges," concluded the post.

Now, according to online records from the Supreme Court of Arizona, the star pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea deal. Other charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, were dropped.

According to People magazine, Gray will reportedly also serve three years of probation with various conditions. He has been barred from consuming alcohol during probation and can have no contact with his wife unless approved by the Adult Probation Department in Arizona.

Additionally, he will pay restitution to the victim and participate in a domestic violence offender treatment program.

Reps for Gray, and the Goodyear Municipal Court did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Gray is best known for playing fictional rapper Hakeem Lyon on "Empire" for its entire six-season run. The star, also known as Yazz and Yazz the Greatest, recorded his own vocals. Notably, he also played New Edition founding member Michael Bivins in the BET miniseries "The New Edition Story."