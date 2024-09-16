Expand / Collapse search
Emmys

Emmys fans furious over ‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall's omission from in memoriam: ‘Shame on you’

Some Emmys viewers were also confused as to why 'Friends' star Matthew Perry was left out of the segment as well

By Lori A Bashian , Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
The Emmy Awards organizers are in hot water after they left out a beloved actress in last night's in-memoriam montage.

During Sunday night's show, country singer Jelly Roll sang his song "I Am Not Okay" during the award show's in-memoriam segment, which honored stars and industry professionals who died this year. Many famous faces were included; however, fans were quick to point out actress Shelley Duvall was left out of the tribute.

"I’m just so upset that Shelley Duvall wasn’t included in the In Memoriam. She was a pioneer in creating original cable content. And it was delightfully creative content," one X user wrote. 

"@TelevisionAcad Emmy nominee Shelley Duvall was not acknowledged in the Memoriam section. Shame on you!!!" another wrote.

Actress Shelley Duvall is seen on the set of "The Shining".

Fans are upset Shelley Duvall was left out of the in memoriam segment during the 2024 Emmy Awards. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Known for her role in the 1980 classic horror film, "The Shining," Duvall died in July 2024 at the age of 75 due to complications associated with diabetes.

"The loss of Shelley Duvall broke me harder than any other loss in recent years and @TelevisionAcad chose to omit her from its memoriam. Shame on you #Emmys," 

Shelly Duval smiles in a light blue/grey quarter-length blazer

Shelley Duval passed away in July 2024 from complications associated with diabetes. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

A majority of Duvall's on-screen credits are roles in various films, but she has appeared in many television series as a guest star. She was also a two-time Emmy nominee for the children's television shows she created, "Shelley Duvall's Tall Tales & Legends" and "Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories."

"Well the @TelevisionAcad snubbed Shelley Duvall from their In Memoriam section," a third X user wrote. "Perhaps she wasn’t known as a TV actress but she was a prolific producer for children programs and a pioneer in cable TV. Her contributions deserved to be honored."

Others understood the Academy's omission, writing to X, "I think she was more a film actress than a tv one. she'll probably get into the Oscars in memorial," and "She was more known for movies not TV. They can't fit everyone in the segment. It would last forever."

Black and white photo of Shelley Duvall in '3 Women' holding her hands to her hair

Although she was predominantly a movie actress, Shelley Duval made several appearances in television shows, including "Cannon," "The Twilight Zone" and "Frasier." (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Some users online were confused as to why beloved "Friends" star Matthew Perry and the posthumously nominated Treat Williams were not included in the montage, although they appeared in the in-memorium portion of the 75th Emmy Awards, which was delayed due to Hollywood strikes and aired in January 2024.

Matthew Perry in a navy sweater soft smiles with his arms crossed split Treat Williams in a navy suit on the carpet

Fans questioned why both Matthew Perry, left, and Treat Williams were left out of the in memoriam segment, although they both appeared in the 75th Emmy Awards in memoriam. (David M. Benett/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

A collection of other performers - all of whom have passed away this year - including Chita Rivera, Jonny Wactor, Tyler Christopher, Erica Ash and Joe Flaherty - were also notably excluded from the in-memoriom segment.

A representative for the Television Academy did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

