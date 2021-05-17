Emma Watson slams media amid Leo Robinton engagement rumors: ‘Ways to create clicks’

Emma Watson is cautioning her fans to take reports regarding her engagement to boyfriend Leo Robinton with a pinch of salt and said speculation that her career is stagnant is purely meant to elicit "clicks."

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," the "Harry Potter" actress, 31, tweeted on Monday after Watson and Robinton were photographed during a rare sighting in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you," she added in a follow-up tweet, adding in another, "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

The "Little Women" star concluded in a separate scribe that she is "sending so much love" to her fans and "hoping you’re ok and happy as you can be in these strange times," before thanking "everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx."

Watson and her entrepreneur beau were spotted exiting a local store in Los Angeles over the weekend in just the pair’s second public sighting since they were first romantically linked in October 2019, according to People magazine.

They’ve since kept a low profile and appeared to be on the same wavelength when Watson was seen donning a white sweater and patterned trousers. Robinton also kept his look super-casual, only donning blue jeans and a plain white t-shirt as he gripped a 2-pack of ShamWow! towels and vitamin gummies.

The private pair were last spotted out and about during a coffee run in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood in November 2020.

The Los Angeles businessman has since scrubbed his social media existence after news of the clandestine couple first broke some two years ago when pictures of the couple kissing hit the internet.

In 2019, Watson said she didn’t consider herself "single" per se but "self-partnered" as in she wasn’t dating "one specific person" but she was still "going on dates."

My friends are really good at setting me up," Watson explained to British Vogue at the time. "Even things that haven't worked out romantically, some of my best friends are people I've gotten set up on a date with."

"I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel," she added. "I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it 'being self-partnered.'"