Pregnant influencer Emily Mitchell’s cause of death revealed

Emily Mitchell, a parenting blogger and Instagram influencer, died on Dec. 22 at age 36, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

Mitchell, who was expecting her fifth child, died from a pulmonary embolism, according to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office.

According to MayoClinic, a pulmonary embolism is a "blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs."

The family provided a statement to their GoFundMe page. "Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time," they said. "The Lord was calling her home."

According to the family, Mitchell became unresponsive over breakfast one morning.

Mitchell's Instagram, The Hidden Way, typically focused on home-schooling her four children. She had spent the weeks leading up to her unexpected death by posting about her pregnancy journey.

In early December, she shared her final post on Instagram in which she discussed her birth plan for baby number five.

"This will be my FIFTH C-Section," she wrote at the time. "However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy. YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural. You aren’t a ‘better’ mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth. And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.⁣"

She concluded: "My plan was never to have five c-sections. But you can be sure I’m darn thankful for them. Even if I did grieve with my first at missing out on what the ‘real motherhood experience’ was supposed to be. ⁣How I feel now? It doesn’t matter how they get here. It only matters THAT THEY GET HERE. And are so deeply LOVED.⁣"

Mitchell is survived by her husband, Joe, and their children, Finn, Isla, Edie and Lulu. E! News notes that she is also survived by her parents, three siblings, in-laws and several nieces and nephews.

