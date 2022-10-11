Eileen Ryan, actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94

Eileen Ryan, known for her role in "Little House on the Prairie," has died at 94.

Ryan, who was the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died at her home in Malibu, California, on Sunday, according to family spokesperson Mara Buxbaum. Ryan would have turned 95 on Oct. 16.

"We lost mom yesterday," Michael tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

Chris passed away in January 2006. The actor was 40 years old at the time.

Ryan was married to actor Leo Penn for 41 years after they tied the knot in 1957.

In 1957, Ryan was at rehearsals for "Iceman Cometh" when she met Leo, who had taken over for Jason Robards at the Circle in the Square production. They moved in together within a week of meeting and married a few months later. Leo Penn died in 1998.

"We adored each other," Ryan once said about her relationship with Leo, according to the New Yorker. "We had a great marriage. We were never bored with each other. We grew together."

Sean told the outlet that his parents regularly spent evenings together.

"If you sneaked out for a snack or something, they’d just be sitting there, lights out," he previously told the outlet. "She’d be sound asleep with her head on his lap, and he would be rubbing her hair. And that was very common – nearly every night."

Ryan led a successful career in television and film and had at least 61 credits, according to IMDB.

She landed roles in "Parenthood," "Feast," "Magnolia" and "Eight Legged Freaks."

Ryan's television appearances included roles on "Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice," "The Twilight Zone," "ER," "Bonanza," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "NYPD Blue."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.