'DWTS' recap: First celebrity eliminated from competition show

Comedian Nikki Glaser was the first celebrity eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 27 after she made an inappropriate joke on the live Tuesday night results show.

The funny gal told host Tom Bergeron before her elimination that she'd had "a lot of rejection in my life and a lot of rough sets."

The barely ready for prime time joke caused audience groans -- and seemed particularly cringe-worthy coming on the night "DWTS" promoted the adorable child stars of its upcoming spinoff, "DWTS: Juniors."

Quick-thinking Bergeron reiterated that Glaser had said "rough sets," not "sex," and when the camera cut to his co-host Erin Andrews, she ad-libbed, "Welcome back to ABC prime time!"

At the end of the night, however, it was Glaser's awkward dancing that did her in, not her envelope-pushing humor.

Glaser, a best friend of Amy Schumer, followed her weak Monday night performance score of 17 out of 30 by getting just 18 out of 30 for salsa in the "DWTS" elimination round on Tuesday.

I hope that I just proved that I did the scariest thing I’ve ever done, and I tried my best. I'm gonna cry. It was so fun. Thank you for having me. — Nikki Glaser

On Tuesday, the hit ABC reality show began with recap segments followed by performances from five of the lowest-scoring couples from Monday night.

In addition to Glaser, the lowest-scoring duos included gymnast Mary Lou Retton, blind Paralympian Danelle Umstead, model Alexis Ren and former "Facts of Life" star, Nancy McKeon.

BRISTOL PALIN’S SON, TRIPP JOHNSTON, ANNOUNCED IN ‘DWTS: JUNIOR’S CAST

After bidding Glaser goodbye on the "DWTS" adults' show, all of the remaining stars and their pro partners moved on to next week's competition.

That included fan favorite, "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider, whose pro partner Emma Slater told Fox News after the show, "I was worried [about elimination night]…I was just really proud of him. People don’t realize how charming he is and how much he wants to be here. He has an appreciation for dance and is so willing to learn and I've been having a blast with him."

During the show, fans also learned the identity of all the "DWTS: Juniors Stars," including Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Bristol Palin's son, Tripp Johnston. The kids did a group dance during the introductions as audience members cheered them on.

Later, "Juniors" cast member Mackenzie Ziegler, the sister of "Dance Moms" kid Maddie Ziegler, performed a song.

The "DWTS" spinoff premieres on ABC on Sunday, October 7.