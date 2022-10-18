Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shocks fans with NSFW joke and country music duet on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shocked fans more than once during Monday’s episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Johnson joined the longtime singer for a segment of "Kellyoke," and the pair sang a country duet. Fans were stunned to hear Johnson’s vocals as he sang the late Loretta Lynn’s "Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’" alongside Clarkson.

One Twitter user wrote, "I would have never guessed The Rock could sing and a country song."

Another fan left a comment on YouTube, writing, "This is unexpected, didn’t know Dwayne sang until now and loved his low voice that matches with Kelly’s high notes."

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON CONFIRMS PRESIDENTIAL RUN NOW 'OFF THE TABLE'

The song choice was not a coincidence considering Lynn died Oct. 4. Johnson shared with Clarkson that he has been a longtime fan of the country music legend.

"I love Loretta Lynn, I really did. I loved her growing up," Johnson shared.

The "Black Adam" star noted that he grew up listening to "traditional country music" and lived in Nashville when he was 15. He once had hopes of being discovered as the next big country talent but said, "It didn’t happen for me." Johnson has sung in movies, lending his vocals to a song in the 2016 film, "Moana."

Johnson also shocked Clarkson during Monday’s episode when he shared a joke that had the host getting out of her chair.

During a segment when fans pose questions for stars, a fan asked, "What is Black Adam's favorite Dwayne Johnson movie?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Uh, I made a movie one time with my wife," Johnson said, sparking laughter in the audience. "Sorry, no. Nevermind."

It took Clarkson a little while to grasp the joke before she jumped out of her chair and walked away from Johnson. "The amount of time it took for me to get that," she said.

"If they play it back — my face — I go, 'Oh, that's sweet,' and then I go, 'OH!' That would probably be a good … don't brag!"

One YouTube commenter wrote that Johnson is "hella funny and you never know what he's going to say!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson has been married to Lauren Hashian since 2019. They have two daughters — Jasmine, 6 and Tiana, 4.

Johnson’s DC comic film "Black Adam" hits theaters Friday. The film also stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell, all of whom joined Johnson during his appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."