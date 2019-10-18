Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows off 'porn stache' in throwback photo

Whether he's 47 or 15, you could never miss Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In a throwback photo from when he was a teenager, Johnson recalled his peers and even his teachers steering clear of him at school because they thought he was an undercover cop. He used the hashtag "porn stache Johnson."

The photo was taken after Johnson and his family moved from Hawaii to Nashville, Tenn., he said.

"Everyone (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop. True story," Johnson said.

Luckily, his "WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager" led to him "kickin' puberty's a-- from day 1," according to Johnson.

Johnson has had a busy year with the release of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and his wedding to longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

He also visited his home state of Hawaii to join protestors in opposing a telescope being built on Mauna Kea.

Johnson recently took to Instagram to share his pre-workout regimen, revealing his mentality to "do anything like I do everything -- with all I got."