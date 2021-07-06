Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows off big mouth bass catch on his Virginia farm: 'Good for the soul'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson once again showed off a prized bass catch from his Virginia farm.

The "Fast and Furious" franchise star has been raising a number of different types of fish on his property including sunfish, carp and trout in addition to the "beautiful color" displayed on the bass he recently reeled in from his lake.

"Raising fish and creating a healthy ecosystem for them brings me joy," he wrote in the caption of a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday. "Largemouth bass, striped bass (hybrid) and a variety of others — they’re big, aggressive and hungry — like their owner."

"Life is busy and noisy, so I love getting back to my Virginia farm — good for the soul," added the WWE alum before issuing a little advice to his followers who enjoy their own fishing escapes.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON SHOWS OFF THE LARGE FISH HE RAISES AS A HOBBY

"You’ll see I don’t like just tossin’ fish back in the water," he explained. "Their system is already is shock and lactic acid has built up, so I ease [sic] em back in and help them get oxygen back in their lungs."

On Monday, Johnson also posted a picture of him fishing. "Always good to spend time with all my babies," he captioned the snapshot. #manafarms #jonesonthejukebox #godscountry."

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, STANLEY TUCCI REACT TO LOSING 'WORLD'S SEXIEST BALD MAN' TITLE TO PRINCE WILLIAM

Last month, he opened up about the serenity he finds while being out on the land.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I fell in love with fishing when I was a little boy, so quiet time like this away from the noise means everything to me. Grateful," he said. "And a little reminder to all you guys of the importance of ‘self care.’"

Johnson, 49, is currently in the process of filming "Black Adam," a spin-off of the 2019 superhero flick "Shazam!" The film will see Hollywood’s highest-paid actor two times in a row fighting crime in an unconventional way as an anti-hero.