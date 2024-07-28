Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dustin Hoffman 'got really angry' and 'lost his s---' after Alex Borstein disparaged her own appearance

San Diego Comic-Con held several panels over the weekend

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Hollywood has unrealistic beauty standards; something comedian and actress Alex Borstein is all too familiar with. 

Speaking alongside other esteemed actresses at ‘Entertainment Weekly's’ Bold School Panel at San Diego Comic-Con "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star discussed an element of the industry that bothers her. 

"I think my pet peeve is the wild obsession and focus on youth and beauty," Borstein said. "It's so boring."

"It's just so many people just starting to look exactly the same," she continued. "Every girl is getting a nose job and filters and lip s---. And it's madness. And the obsession with it."

GEENA DAVIS SAYS SHE ONCE USED DUSTIN HOFFMAN'S ADVICE TO AVOID JACK NICHOLSON'S SEXUAL ADVANCES

Sheryl Lee Ralph in a neon yellow shirt sits next to Alex Borstein in bright pink next to Kate Mulgrew in light pink at San Diego Comic Con

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Alex Borstein and Kate Mulgrew spoke at San Diego Comic Con for Entertainment Weekly's Bold School Panel on Saturday. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Kate Mulgrew, who was seated beside Borstein, asked her if she thought things were changing. 

"I was on-screen for five years, it must be," she said, slightly disparaging herself, before telling a longer story of self-admonishment.

Alex Borstein in a writer's cap holds up the phone in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Alex Borstein played the more masculine Susie Myerson in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Philippe Antonello/Prime Video/Amazon Studios)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I always joke that the movie ‘Tootsie,’ anybody heard of it?" she asked the audience of the 1982 Dustin Hoffman flick. In the movie, Hoffman plays an actor that can't land a role due to his difficult nature. He reinvents himself as an actress, Dorothy Michaels, and lands a soap opera job.

"I once ran into Dustin Hoffman and I said to him, I said, ‘God. I’m such a fan. I love you.' I said, ‘You showed me I can still be an ugly woman and get in a movie,'" Borstein remembered.

Dustin Hoffman in red, disguised as a woman in "Tootsie"

In the 1982 film "Tootsie," Dustin Hoffman plays an actor that reinvents himself as an actress to land a role. (Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He laughed at first and then he said, ‘Don’t you do that.' And got really angry. ‘Stop that. Don’t you do that. You are not ugly, you are beautiful. You are different. You are packaged differently."

"And he like lost his s---," she continued of the actor, now 86.

Dustin Hoffman looks to his left in a dark suit split Alex Borstein in black looks over her shoulder to the right

Alex Borstein says Dustin Hoffman's words of encouragement helped her to stick around in the industry. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But it really was a moment that like made me realize, ‘Well, maybe I can' and ‘Maybe I’ll just see what happens.' And low and behold, I'm still here."

A representative for both Hoffman and Borstein did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending