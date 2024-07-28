Dustin Hoffman 'got really angry' and 'lost his s---' after Alex Borstein disparaged her own appearance

Hollywood has unrealistic beauty standards; something comedian and actress Alex Borstein is all too familiar with.

Speaking alongside other esteemed actresses at ‘Entertainment Weekly's’ Bold School Panel at San Diego Comic-Con "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star discussed an element of the industry that bothers her.

"I think my pet peeve is the wild obsession and focus on youth and beauty," Borstein said. "It's so boring."

"It's just so many people just starting to look exactly the same," she continued. "Every girl is getting a nose job and filters and lip s---. And it's madness. And the obsession with it."

Kate Mulgrew, who was seated beside Borstein, asked her if she thought things were changing.

"I was on-screen for five years, it must be," she said, slightly disparaging herself, before telling a longer story of self-admonishment.

"I always joke that the movie ‘Tootsie,’ anybody heard of it?" she asked the audience of the 1982 Dustin Hoffman flick. In the movie, Hoffman plays an actor that can't land a role due to his difficult nature. He reinvents himself as an actress, Dorothy Michaels, and lands a soap opera job.

"I once ran into Dustin Hoffman and I said to him, I said, ‘God. I’m such a fan. I love you.' I said, ‘You showed me I can still be an ugly woman and get in a movie,'" Borstein remembered.

"He laughed at first and then he said, ‘Don’t you do that.' And got really angry. ‘Stop that. Don’t you do that. You are not ugly, you are beautiful. You are different. You are packaged differently."

"And he like lost his s---," she continued of the actor, now 86.

"But it really was a moment that like made me realize, ‘Well, maybe I can' and ‘Maybe I’ll just see what happens.' And low and behold, I'm still here."

A representative for both Hoffman and Borstein did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.