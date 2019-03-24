Dubai government slams reports of planned R. Kelly performance

The Dubai government spoke out in a rare statement to blast reports that R. Kelly was scheduled to perform in the sheikdom.

"Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked. [Kelly] has not been invited by the Dubai royal family for a performance," the statement read.

Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg, somewhat refuted the Dubai government's statement, telling Fox News, "Mr. Kelly had a signed contract with a legitimate promoter, and any information that was included in the motion to travel was from that contract. We did not say he was invited by the royal family, but the contract did provide that he would make himself available to meet with them."

JUDGE RULES CAMERAS WILL ROLL DURING R. KELLY SEX ABUSE TRIAL

It's the latest bout of bad news for the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer.

Last month, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three minors and one adult woman.

The prosecution came after the release of a Lifetime's docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly."

R. KELLY DENIES EX-WIFE'S ABUSE CLAIMS AS AZRIEL CLARY SAYS PARENTS TRIED TO EXTORT HER WITH SEX VIDEOS

The crooner has vehemently and repeatedly denied all allegations of abuse.

Last week, Kelly (via Greenberg) reportedly requested permission to travel for performances for cash, claiming the singer needed "has struggled of late to pay his child support and other child related expenses."

R. KELLY SCREAMS, CRIES OVER SEX ABUSE ALLEGATIONS IN EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW WITH GAYLE KING

"Before he was arrested Mr. Kelly had signed a contract to perform between 3-5 shows in Dubai, UAE, in April 2019," the court filing read. "He requests permission to travel to Dubai for the shows. While there he is supposed to meet with the royal family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The filing did not specify for whom in Dubai Kelly would perform.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.