Dr. Phil wants to interview O.J. Simpson: 'he should unburden before he goes to his grave'

Dr. Phil McGraw has thrown his hat into the competitive world of podcasting, and he’s swinging for the fences by putting it out there that he wants to interview O.J. Simpson to interrogate him about the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman that sparked the trial of the century.

Dr. Phil spoke with ET Online about his new podcast “Phil in the Blanks,” where he mused about now being able to have a sit-down conversation with people he admires and finds interesting rather than the families and individuals in crisis that his TV show typically deals with. He's previously spoken to stars like Dolly Parton, Shaquille O'Neal and Jay Leno. However, there's one person in the public eye he's vying for.

"There are people I want to talk to before they die,” he told the outlet. "I wanna talk to O.J. [Simpson] before he dies. I wanna know. I’ve worked very closely with the Goldman family. I respect them so much. I respect them so greatly. I wanna talk to him because he can’t lie to me.”

McGraw discussed his past relationship with the Goldman family, who won against Simpson in civil court, forcing the former football star to pay more than $33 million to them over his wrongful death. He believes that if he could sit across from O.J. Simpson, he’ll succeed where a Los Angeles court and countless interviews have failed by proving his guilt or innocence.

"If he’s telling the truth, then going through the interrogation that I would give him, it would be obvious to everyone in America, to everyone in the world that he is innocent,” Dr. Phil alleged. "And if he’s not, it would be obvious to everyone in the world that he’s not, and he should unburden before he goes to his grave.”

In 2017, Simpson was freed from a Nevada prison after nine years behind bars thanks to a botched 2007 hotel-room heist in Las Vegas that brought the conviction and prison time he avoided in the killings of his wife and her friend after his 1995 acquittal.