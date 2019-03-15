Dr. Drew says 'something's not right' with Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke's announcement he's running for president may have captured the hearts and minds of many Democrats who believe he can beat President Trump in 2020, but as far as TV's Dr. Drew Pinsky is concerned, "something's not right" with the former congressman.

"I thought that was Tony Robbins," Pinsky, a board-certified internist and addiction medicine specialist, said on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" in response to audio of O'Rourke's presidential announcement video.

"I'm just saying, there's something gonna go down there. I can feel it coming. I don't know what it is... There's something not right," Pinsky said.

O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman from El Paso, announced his candidacy Thursday for president and campaigned most of the day in Iowa.

Thursday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., welcomed O’Rourke to the presidential race and defended him against criticism that he was inexperienced.

“Beto brought a great deal of vitality to the Congress,” Pelosi said of O’Rourke’s six years on Capitol Hill.

"That's his new rock band, being like Tony Robbins," Pinsky said, once again bringing up the life coach and author.

Kilmeade asked Pinsky what he thought about the crowds O'Rourke was drawing "without talking or accomplishing much."

"He uses a lot of expletives. People like that," the "Celebrity Rehab" host said.

"What are you picking up?" Kilmeade pressed Pinsky.

"Something in my gut. I'm not sure yet," Pinsky said. "I haven't really examined it carefully enough. I just can tell there's a disconnect between what people think they're seeing and what's there. That's where I'm at."