Trump's granddaughter reveals endearing voicemails in golf vlog: 'It's your favorite president'

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President-elect Trump, revealed the heartwarming messages her grandfather often leaves for her in a recent golf vlog posted to her YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Kai returned to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to play the front nine holes of what she said is one of her and her grandfather’s favorite courses. During her round, Kai revealed that she recently listened back to the many voicemails Trump left her.

"So yesterday I was going through my voicemails, I saw a few voicemails from my grandpa because if I call him he always picks up but if he doesn’t – if he’s in an interview or whatever – he’ll call me back and it's always at 12 o’clock at night and obviously I’m sleeping at 12," Kai said with a laugh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was looking back at the voicemails that I got from him and so it’s like ‘Hi Kai, how’s your golf game,’ or ‘It’s your favorite president, how’s your golf game,’ or ‘How are you doing,’ or ‘How’s school,’ or ‘what’s up sweetie.’"

She continued, "It’s so nice, I went through all of them yesterday and it just warmed my heart. I don’t know, I felt bad I never picked up on his calls. But it’s OK. I always call him back, but in the morning."

The relationship between Trump and his granddaughter, which includes their shared passion for the game of golf, has resonated with many of his supporters.

DONALD TRUMP’S GRANDDAUGHTER, BUDDING GOLF STAR KAI TRUMP, REACTS TO ELECTION WIN: ‘FUTURE GONNA BE FANTASTIC'

Kai finished the round 4-under par, and called her grandfather to gloat.

"Anyway honey, so are you out there right now in Bedminster?" Trump can be heard saying before Kai told him what she finished the day with.

"Yeah, that’s pretty good. That’s good," Trump responded before doing some of his own gloating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What do you think of Bryson’s (DeChambeau) clubhead speed compared to my clubhead speed?"

"I don’t know, I think yours is a little faster honestly. I think you hit it way further than him," she responded.

"That’s right, honey," Trump responded with a laugh.