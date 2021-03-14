Doja Cat's Grammys look draws attention on social media

Doja Cat turned heads at the Grammys on Sunday.

The "Say So" singer rocked a moto jacket-inspired leather dress zipped all the way down adorned with neon feathers. It was designed by Roberto Cavalli.

The look left social media users divided.

"Doja Cat's Grammy look isn't my fave. She looks [fire emoji] but that dress is ugly," said one person.

"doja cat looks beautiful but the dress is a NO from me, sorry," said another individual.

"omg doja cat's dress I LOVE IT," said one social media user.

Added another, "i loved your dress <3."

Speaking during the "Live from E!: Grammy Awards" pre-show, Doja Cat said of her look: "I'm just really excited about this because I like something that's like kind of out there.

"I feel like I've been pretty toned down lately, but this is like something I've always wanted to do," she added (via People magazine).

The "Say So" singer was nominated for the first time. She earned nods for pop solo performance, new artist and record of the year.

Doja Cat switched out of her look later in the award show to perform her hit "Say So," opting for a latex one-piece.