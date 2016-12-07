Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update May 23, 2017

Dogs and babies among Helen Mirren's acting inspirations

By | Associated Press
  • cad6992e-
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, Helen Mirren attends the premiere of "The Comedian" during the 2016 AFI Fest at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actress said she hopes to capture the magic of dogs and babies in her performances because “you cannot take your eyes off them ... they are fantastic.” Mirren spoke at a Manhattan lunch celebrating her AARP cover for December/January. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (The Associated Press)

  • 730cc23c-
    Image 2 of 3

    FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2016 file photo, actress Helen Mirren arrives at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Mirren appears on the cover of the December/January issue of AARP. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) (The Associated Press)

  • 969b6a3b-
    Image 3 of 3

    This cover image released by the AARP shows actress Helen Mirren on the cover of the organization's December/January magazine. Mirren, 71, is starring as Death in the film, "Collateral Beauty." (AARP via AP) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – Helen Mirren's acting inspirations involve fur and diapers.

The Oscar-winning actress says she hopes to capture the magic of dogs and babies in her performances because "you cannot take your eyes off them ... they are fantastic."

Mirren, 71, spoke earlier this week at a Manhattan lunch celebrating her AARP cover for December/January. The actress, who is starring as Death in this month's "Collateral Beauty," tried to offer an explanation as to how she's maintained her longevity in Hollywood. She credited her work in theater and the fact that she never had any interest in being a movie star.

But Mirren said she was able to "let go" and not focus on trying to be what she may have once been — a problem she sees for other actors her age.

"They're clinging on to what they were, and they aren't that anymore," she said.

And while Mirren is celebrated for her looks as well as her acting, she dismissed the notion of being a sex symbol: "I would argue ... I'm so not that."

"It's just something that gets hung on your backpack, and you can never get it off," she said.