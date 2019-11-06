Dog the Bounty Hunter considered suicide after wife's death

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman in the season finale of his show "Dog’s Most Wanted" Wednesday night revealed he was contemplating suicide in the moments after his wife Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer last summer.

“I’ve only been alone as I showered and I had to run out without a towel because I can’t be alone right now,” Dog said on the show soon after his wife's death, People reported. “That’s when I start thinking about things."

He said that he didn’t realize 'psychologically” that she was gone and that he would never see her again.

DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMAN HONORS LATE WIFE BETH ON HER BIRTHDAY: 'THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER LIKE YOU'

He added that he hoped he wouldn’t “live much longer” without her.

“I want to take a God— pain pill so bad,” he said. “I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal and I got to heaven and was like, ‘Hi honey,’ and would she go, ‘You d— a–, why would you do that?’ Or would she go, ‘Wow, you’re here.’ I’ll be like ‘Of course I’m here. You left me. I’m here.’ So, am I obligated to do that?”

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER SAYS BETH CHAPMAN WANTED THEIR NEW SERIES TO CAPTURE HER FINAL MONTHS: 'I FREAKED OUT'

Dog recently agreed to undergo treatment for a pulmonary embolism, a serious heart condition, that was discovered months after his wife’s death.

“I don’t want to die right now,” he told People. “I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen. I do care now.”

Beth died on June 26 after a two-year battle with throat cancer at the age of 51.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her disease is featured on the show.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).