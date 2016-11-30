Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 3, 2016

Disney's first Latina princess, Elena of Avalor, gets a new book

    Actress Aimee Carrero, who voices the title role in Disney's "Elena of Avalor," gets a first-look at the new Elena doll during a recording session for the series in Burbank, California. The doll, from Hasbro, will debut at Toy Fair in New York City on Friday, February 12, and "Elena of Avalor," a new animated TV series set in a fairytale kingdom inspired by Latin cultures and folklore, will premiere this summer on Disney Channel. (Disney Junior/Matt Petit)AIMEE CARRERO (© 2016 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.)

A doll was not enough. Disney’s first Latina princess, Elena of Avalor, is now getting a new book.

Disney released the new cover for “Elena and the Secret of Avalor” which will help introduce the new princess that is “inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new book, out on June 7, will help introduce Elena, who is getting her own animated series on the Disney Channel.

Princess Elena is the 16-year-old bold, caring, funny and clever heiress to the throne of the fairytale kingdom of Avalor.

This new princess will make her TV debut in a special episode of "Sofia the First" this summer with a new animated series – "Elena of Avalor" – premiering on the Disney Channel soon after. A premiere date has not been announced.

Dominican actress Aimee Carrero has been tapped to voice Elena and she is joined by Jenny Ortega (“Jane the Virgin”); Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”); Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), Carlos Alazraqui (Disney Junior’s “Sheriff Callie’s Wild West”), and Emiliano Diez (“George Lopez”).

According to THR, the book is written by Craig Gerber – the creator of the “Elena” and “Sofia the First” – and children’s writer Catherine Hapka. Storybook artist Grace Lee did the illustrations.

In addition to the book, an “Elena of Avalor” doll was unveiled last month at the Toy Fair in New York City.

