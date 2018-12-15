Disney Channel actor dropped from show after allegedly arraigning to meet with minor: report

A Disney Channel actor who was arrested Friday on suspicion of arranging to meet up with a 13-year-old he met on a dating app for sexual encounters has been dropped by the network, reports said.

Stoney Westmoreland, 48, faces four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and one count of enticing a minor by internet or test, all felonies, FOX 13 Salt Lake City reported.

Westmoreland began chatting with a person he believed to be 13-years-old on an app used for "dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity," according to a probable cause affidavit.

He allegedly sent the teen pornographic photos and asked the teen to engage in sexual activity and to send him nude photos, according to TMZ.

Salt Lake City police arrested the actor when he allegedly used a ride-sharing service to pick up the child, with the intention of taking him to his hotel room, the affidavit said.

Westmoreland is known for his recurring role as Henry "Ham" Mack in the Disney kids show “Andi Mack.” The show is shot in multiple locations throughout Utah.

He has also appeared in episodes of TV shows like "Scandal," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul" and "NCIS."

In a statement to Fox News on Saturday, a Disney spokesperson said Westmoreland had been released from his role.

"Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week," the statement read.