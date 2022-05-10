‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey says Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s defamation trial makes her 'insanely sad'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Grey is heartbroken over the legal saga involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The "Dirty Dancing" star, who previously dated the actor, opened up about her life and career in a new memoir titled "Out of the Corner." In it, she detailed her relationship with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, calling their union "a f---ing bonfire."

"I have known him for 30 years," Grey, 62, told "Extra" host Rachel Lindsay on Monday. "I haven’t talked to him. I haven’t seen him… The whole thing makes me insanely sad for everybody involved. These are people who are damaged and continuing to damage each other. It’s sad. I don’t have an opinion, except it breaks my heart… I just knew him in a very different time."

Depp is suing his ex-wife in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 for The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The article doesn’t mention the 58-year-old by name, but his lawyers say it defames him nevertheless because it’s a clear reference to the highly publicized allegations the 36-year-old made when she filed for divorce in 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

‘DIRTY DANCING’ STAR JENNIFER GREY SAYS SHE BECAME ‘INVISIBLE’ AFTER SECOND NOSE JOB: ‘I WAS NO LONGER ME’

Depp claimed he never physically abused Heard, while the actress alleged she was assaulted on more than a dozen occasions. Heard’s testimony will continue on May 16 once the trial – which has already stretched on for four weeks – resumes after a one-week break.

Grey first dated "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" co-star Matthew Broderick in 1985 and the pair were even engaged at one point. They eventually called it quits and Grey moved on with Depp.

Grey described Depp to Lindsay, 37, as "funny and sweet and just so charming and quirky and weird and self-effacing and just so unique and gorgeous, and he was obsessed with me and romantic."

Depp and Grey first met in 1989 after being set up on a blind date by the actress' agent.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet," Grey wrote in her book.

Depp spent time out of town during their relationship as his career began to grow, and the two got a Pekingese-poodle named Lulu.

"She was our practice baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town," she wrote.

Grey also alleged that Depp at times would be "crazy jealous and paranoid."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops," Grey explained.

"He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone," she continued. "I attributed his ill-temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] ’21 Jump Street.'"

Representatives for Depp did not comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Grey also wrote in her memoir that getting together with Depp was like "being totally, totally compensated" for her past relationships.

"It was a f---ing bonfire," Grey wrote. "It was literally like, ‘Are you f---ing kidding me? Are you f---ing kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this. And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m being totally, totally compensated for the s--- I just went through.'"

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.