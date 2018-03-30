Diane Henderiks' seafood specialties

Diane Henderiks, personal chef and registered dietitian, shows you simple ways to prepare delicious seafood dishes!

Diane Henderiks' Pistachio Pesto Blue Crab Cakes with Avocado 'Cream'

Ingredients for the Pistachio Pesto

3 cups loosely packed fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoons shelled pistachio nuts

1 clove garlic; crushed

1 tablespoon freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

Ingredients for the Crab Cakes

8 ounces jumbo lump Atlantic blue crab meat, picked over

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped celery leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried mustard

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 egg white; beaten

Ingredients for the Avocado 'Cream'

1 whole ripe avocado, cut into chunks

2 tablespoons plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 teaspoon paprika

Pinch of kosher salt

1 tablespoon whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method

1. Make the Pesto -- combine first 4 ingredients in food processor and process to paste-like consistency.

2. Scrape down the sides and with blade running, drizzle in olive oil.

3. Remove from food processor, stir and set aside.

4. Make the Crab Cakes -- in mixing bowl, gently combine first 6 ingredients (crabmeat through paprika).

5. Whisk yogurt and egg white together and gently combine with crabmeat mixture.

6. Shape into 4 cakes (about 3 inches in diameter and about 1/4 inch thick)

7. Place on paper towel lined plate, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

8. Make the Avocado Cream -- place all ingredients in food processor and process until smooth.

9. Cook the Crab Cakes -- reheat oven to 400 degrees.

10. Remove crab cakes from paper towel lined plate. Dust both sides of cakes with flour.

11. Heat olive oil in cast iron pan over high heat. Gently place crab cakes into pan.

12. Sear for 1 minute, flip and gently spread 1 tablespoon of pesto on top of each crab cake.

13. Remove pan from heat, place pan in oven and bake for 5-10 minutes or until heated through and browned.

14. Serve with avocado cream.

15. Enjoy!

Serves 2 as a main course

Serves 4 as an appetizer

Diane Henderiks' Baby Arugula Salad with Citrus Seared Gulf Shrimp

Ingredients for citrus marinade

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

2 packets True Lime

2 packets True Orange

1 teaspoon water

8 colossal or 16 extra large Gulf shrimp; peeled, deveined, tail on

Ingredients for salad dressing

1 tablespoon fresh sqeezed lemon juice

1 clove garlic; minced

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

Ingredients for salad

Baby arugula

1 small red onion; thinly sliced

1/2 cup sliced almonds; toasted

Method

1. Make the marinade -- whisk all ingredients for marinade together in a small bowl.

2. Add the shrimp and gently toss to coat. Set aside to meld flavors.

3. Make the dressing -- in small bowl combine first 4 ingredients for dressing (lemon juice through pepper). Slowly whisk in olive oil to emulsify dressing. Set aside.

4. Preheat cast iron griddle or grill to medium heat.

5. Cook the shrimp -- use either a perforated mesh grill top pan or skewer shrimp and place on grill. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until just turn bright pink on outside and opaque in center. Remove from heat.

6. Toss dressing with arugula and divide over 4 plates. Top each salad with red onion, almonds and warm shrimp.

7. Enjoy!

Serves 4