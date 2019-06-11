'Designated Survivor' showrunner calls Mitch McConnell 'as bad as ISIS,' slams Stephen Miller

“Designated Survivor” showrunner Dr. Neal Baer celebrated the series' return by bashing both Stephen Miller and Mitch McConnell.

The show, previously canceled by ABC, made the move to Netflix for Season 3 on June 7. Without the constraints of a network, Baer said he is allowing the real-life political climate to seep into the show. The new season features a character played by Aaron Ashmore that the showrunner says is inspired by Trump aide, Miller.

“A twisted character,” Baer told The Daily Beast in an interview of the character named Phil Brunton.

He noted that, while the star’s policy-making and villainy are meant to be inspired by Miller, Brunton doesn’t have the same look.

“It’s Hollywood,” Baer said. “They’re better-looking. Certainly, Aaron Ashmore is more handsome than Stephen Miller. That’s where we have to give in to Hollywood. Otherwise, it’s a delicious inspiration.”

While Baer has written the character as a commentary on a real-life figure, his most cutting comments in the interview were reserved for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I am more shocked by Mitch McConnell’s duplicity and pusillanimous actions and his work to completely f--- up the country,” Baer shared. “I don’t think he even believes in any of this stuff. I see Mitch McConnell as being as bad as ISIS. I think he’s as deep a threat to the country as ISIS. And I think he’s a traitor to the country.”

And Baer is putting his money where his mouth is. The outlet reports that he’s donated more than $330,000 to Democratic candidates since 2003. He reportedly donated $100,000 to the Hillary Victory Fund during the 2016 election cycle. This year, the openly gay Hollywood veteran -- who also holds a medical degree -- has donated $5,600 to Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate for president.

“I think it’s really exciting that there’s a time when somebody who has a range of qualifications can be in the forefront of candidates for president,” Baer said of the South Bend, Indiana mayor. “We’ve come so far in a short amount of time, given that we have an administration that is trying to thwart LGBTQ rights.”