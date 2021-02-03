Detroit police chief applauds Denzel Washington's positive remarks about officers

Detroit Police Chief James Craig on Wednesday applauded famed Hollywood star Denzel Washington for giving positive remarks about police officers while recalling an experience they had together on police duty.

"I never forgot that eight-hour ride-along with [Washington.] And I got to tell you, I applaud you, an A-list actor, a professional steps up and acknowledges," Craig told "Fox & Friends," in reaction to Washington’s remarks.

Washington shared his thoughts on playing law enforcement characters amid heightened scrutiny about policing in America on Yahoo Entertainment last week.

Allegations of police brutality sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement have led to shows like "Cops" and "Live P.D." getting pulled from the air. As a result, Yahoo Entertainment asked the legendary actor how he feels about portraying law enforcement in a climate in which the Black community isn’t keen to see them glorified on screen.

"I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, [people] that sacrifice their lives," Washington told the outlet. "I just don’t care for people who put those kind of people down. If it weren’t for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do," Washington said.

Like many actors, Washington went on a ride-along while researching his role in the movie "Ricochet."

"I went out on call with a sergeant. We got a call of a man outside his house with a rifle that was distraught. We pulled up and did a U-turn past the house and came up short of the house. He told me to sit in the car, which I was gonna do. I wasn’t getting out," he said with a laugh. "He got out. As he got out, another car came screaming up and two young people jumped out screaming. As it turned out, it was their grandfather. This policeman defused the entire situation by just remaining calm."

That sergeant was Craig.

Craig acknowledged that though Washington highlights the good done by police, he also denounces police violence. Amid the push to defund the police, Craig added that there "needs to be balance in the conversation."

"He talks about George Floyd. But he also acknowledges the vast majority of men and women, both military and police, do a phenomenal job. And he remembered that incident when we worked together on that day. And he also remembered me telling him to stay in the car and I'm going to handle this and it ended without incident," Craig said.

"But that touched me and I certainly appreciate him after that."

