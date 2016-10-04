Demi Lovato slams Taylor Swift's squad for not having 'normal' bodies

Demi Lovato's not holding back!

The Disney Channel alum took indirect aim at Taylor Swift in her new cover story for Glamour's November issue. When questioned about her past insults to Swift's charitable endeavors, the "Confident" singer got slightly vague, while still making her point clear.

"I think in certain situations, certain people could be doing more if they're going to claim that as part of their brand. To be honest, and this will probably get me in trouble, I don't see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body," Lovato said, referencing Swift's buzzed about pals, which includes supermodels Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, and more. "It's kind of this false image of what people should look like. And what they should be like, and it's not real. It's not realistic."

Lovato also called out Swift's 2014 tune "Bad Blood," saying, "And I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that's not women's empowerment. We all do things that aren't, but I have to ask myself, Am I content with calling myself a feminist? Yes, because I speak out."

These days, Lovato is all about bettering herself. Part of that came from her recent break up with her longtime love, Wilmer Valderrama.

"I think it's healthy to be able to start over with someone else. Being sick was always a part of my relationship with him," she said, referencing her 2010 stint in rehab. "I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that. It was hard to depart from somebody who saw everything, but it may be nice to start fresh with somebody. Because that person I was when I was a lot younger is not who I am today."

As she works hard to stay healthy, Lovato is acutely aware of her many triggers like "seeing cocaine in movies," and refuses to let them spark a relapses after years of sobriety.

"I've never watched 'The Wolf of Wall Street.' I can't," she noted. "I don't like to go out to clubs, because I find myself seeing remnants of drugs in the bathroom."

Lovato, who previously struggled with an eating disorder, also said that just being around the Victoria's Secret Angels was triggering to her.

"I remember asking, 'How do you maintain your figure?' Some said, 'I really have to work at it.' Others said, 'It's genetics.' It was interesting to hear that it wasn't through unhealthy [behaviors]," she recalled. "It was a great learning experience. I still felt sexy, having a different body than these women. I had Wilmer there, who loved my curves - that helped."

The singer noted that staying clean has been a difficult journey, revealing that her time in rehab didn't guarantee her sobriety.

"Getting sober was difficult. I went into rehab, I came out, and I didn't stay sober," the mental health advocate admitted. "I still had issues occasionally. Now some days it's difficult; some days it's easy. But I like to focus on what I'm doing now, which is giving back."