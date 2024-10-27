Demi Lovato and her family mourn death of baby niece: ‘So grateful I got to hold you’

Demi Lovato and her family are mourning a devastating loss.

Lovato’s younger sister, Madison De La Garza, shared on social media in September that she and her boyfriend, Ryan Mitchell, were expecting their first baby this month.

Sadly, in a statement shared on Instagram on Saturday, De La Garza announced that on September 27th, she underwent an emergency procedure.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," De La Garza wrote. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

FORMER DISNEY STAR DEMI LOVATO WON'T ALLOW FUTURE CHILD TO FOLLOW HER 'TRAUMATIC' PATH

On her Instagram story, Lovato shared De La Garza’s statement, adding, "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I’m so grateful I got to hold you. I’ll forever be your auntie."

She also tagged her sister, writing, "I love you so much."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

De La Garza received an outpouring of love and support on her post from friends and family.

Her and Lovato’s sister, Dallas Lovato, wrote a poem to her niece, saying, "Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued, "Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts. I wish we got more time together before you had to depart."

Their mother, Diana De La Garza posted a touching tribute to her grandchild as well.

"Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl." — Madison De La Garza

"They say when you meet your Grandchild for the first time, you feel a love that you can’t explain in words. I felt that love and I will feel it til the day I die. I love you my sweet granddaughter Xiomara. Thank you for making me a REAL ‘Grandma D,’" she wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

De La Garza starred on "Desperate Housewives" as the daughter of Eva Longoria’s character, and has appeared in other projects like "Bad Teacher" and written and directed her own short films.

When she announced the news on social media, Lovato was on hand to celebrate with her sister, sharing photos on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My baby sis is having a baby!! I love you," she wrote in the caption. "I can’t wait to meet your little angel."