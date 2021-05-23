Pansexual pop star Demi Dovato says complimenting weight loss is 'harmful'

Demi Lovato, who last week came out as "non-binary" and will henceforth be using "they/them" pronouns, said Saturday that complimenting someone on their weight loss can be just as harmful as complimenting somebody on their weight gain.

"If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body," Lovato, 28, wrote in an Instagram story post. "Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…"

Lovato said that body compliments could sometimes feel great, but they could also leave the recipient lying "awake at 2 am overthinking that statement."

"Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud ass eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘If you eat less you’ll lose even more weight,’" Lovato wrote. "But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking ‘Well, damn. What’d they think of my body before?’"

DEMI LOVATO'S ‘SORRY, NOT SORRY’ APOLOGY CALLED OUT BY FROZEN YOGURT SHOP, DENIES STAR DONATED

Lovato concluded: "Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes."

The post came four days after Lovato announced they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after "self-reflective work."

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary," Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will "officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns as "this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression," adding: "I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The singer behind such hits as "Sorry Not Sorry," "Heart Attack" and "Stone Cold" recently shared their personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed their journey prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.