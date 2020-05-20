Death Angel drummer says he 'met Satan' in coronavirus coma

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Is it ever too late to come home to Jesus?

Will Carroll, drummer of the thrash metal band Death Angel, said he went to hell and met Satan while in a coronavirus coma.

Carroll, 47, was comatose on a ventilator in critical condition at the California Pacific Medical Center for two weeks in March after coming back from a European tour, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Datebook.

In his nightmares, he dreamed a female devil rebuked him for sloth and transformed him into a “Jabba the Hutt-like-monster” who vomited blood until he had a heart attack.

He awoke on March 30, and there were “tubes coming in and out of me, and there was a nurse right there.

“My first words were, ‘Am I still in hell?’

“She ignored me.”

He said time in hell has set his feet on a street called straight: He’s stopping hard alcohol and bong rips, and will only self-medicate with the occasional hard cider and marijuana edible.

He was close to death and now his awakening feels like rebirth.

“I’m still going to listen to satanic metal, and I still love Deicide and bands like that,” Carroll told the Chronicle. “As far as for my personal life and my experience of what I went through, I don’t think Satan’s quite as cool as I used to.”