Dax Shepard details having hiccups for 50 hours straight: 'What a ride!!!'

Dax Shepard can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The " Armchair Expert " podcast host and actor revealed on Instagram that he endured a rough couple of days when he recently had the hiccups for 50 hours straight.

Shepard, 46, posted two videos of himself in the middle of the turmoil. Every few seconds, the actor could he heard hiccuping between words as he talked to the camera. His wife, Kristen Bell, confirmed it was keeping them up at night.

He said it first started around 9 p.m. one night and continued until the next morning. On the second day, he recalled "an hour of freedom" until they returned. The hiccuping ultimately "escalated to…a good deal of hiccup-induced puking," he said.

Still, Shepard managed to have a positive outlook. He said in his first video that it was a "relatively funny" experience.

Then, in the caption, he wrote: "What a ride!!! 50 hours of hiccups. Worry not. We have been hiccup free for five days today. For anyone who has permanent hiccups, god bless. I don't know if I could have gone a week with those without intervening with a cycle of cyanide."

Several of Shepard's followers agreed with him. One commenter said he struggled to watch the videos, writing, "So frustrating. lol."

"That sounds absolutely infuriating," said another.

Dr. Drew Pinsky commented, saying his wife has had the issue before. "Deep breath, and hold it!" Pinsky advised.

"surviving 50 hours of hiccups should automatically qualify you to become a Navy SEAL," one Instagram user wrote, to which Shepard replied, "It felt like the mental side of SEAL training! I told KB that several times."

In 2020, the podcast host underwent surgery after breaking his bones in a motorcycle accident.

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," Shepard recalled last August.

He continued: "I was totally to blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

The "Parenthood" actor revealed he "went over the handlebars" after he nicked the bumper of another vehicle and "landed pretty hard."

Shepard called the motorcycle accident a "little demoralizing."