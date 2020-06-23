David Guillod, 'Extraction' and 'Atomic Blonde' producer, faces 11 sex crime charges, including kidnap for rape

Hollywood producer David Guillod has been arrested for allegedly committing 11 sex crimes, including rape and kidnap to rape, Fox News can confirm.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in California confirmed in a press release obtained by Fox News that David Guillod, 53, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., turned himself in to the sheriff's headquarters on Monday following the department's issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Guillod, who served as executive producer of the 2020 film "Extraction" and the 2017 movie "Atomic Blonde," among others, was booked on 11 felony charges, the release states.

MORE THAN 120 LARRY NASSAR VICTIMS DEMAND DOJ RELEASE FULL REPORT OF FBI HANDLING OF CASE

"This arrest is the culmination of an extensive investigation that began in 2017," the Santa Barbara County Sherriff's press release reads.

The release states that Guillod was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday for the charges of "kidnap for rape; rape of a person prevented from resisting due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance; rape of unconscious person; sexual penetration of an intoxicated person by a foreign object; sexual penetration of an unconscious person by a foreign object; oral copulation with a person prevented from resisting due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance; oral copulation with an unconscious person; rape of a person prevented from resisting due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance; rape of unconscious person; rape of a person prevented from resisting due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance; and rape of unconscious person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An official at the Santa Barbara County Jail confirmed to Fox News early Tuesday that Guillod is still in their custody and is being held on a $3 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. PST.

According to Guillod's IMDB page, he has served as executive producer of a number of big Hollywood films. He produced "Extraction" featuring Chris Hemsworth, 2019's "The Intruder" featuring Dennis Quaid, "Bent," "April Flowers" and "Atomic Blonde" among others.