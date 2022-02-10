Dave Chappelle issues statement on threat to withdraw investments over Ohio housing development

Dave Chappelle is rejecting the notion that he did anything that wasn’t in the best interest of Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he lives, when he threatened to pull his investments over a potential new housing development in the area.

The comedian voiced his concerns over a $39 million housing development at a Yellow Springs Village Council meeting on Monday, where he told the council that he would withdraw plans he has for the area if the development was approved.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, representatives for the comedian explained the decision and why he believes it was in the best interest of the community.

"Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing," said Carla Sims, a spokesperson for Chappelle.

"Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village," Sims added. "The whole development deal, cloaked as an affordable housing plan, is anything but affordable. Three out of 143 lots would have been for ‘future’ affordable housing. The rest of the homes were to be priced between $250k and upwards of $600k. In Yellow Springs, and in many other places, that is not considered affordable housing. Instead, it’s an accelerant on the homogenization of Yellow Springs."

According to the Dayton Daily News, the proposed development, which was coted down Monday following Chappelle’s public comments, involved more than 100 single-family homes with prices indeed ranging from $250,000-$600,000. A second option would involve 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 24 townhomes with 1.75 acres set aside for affordable housing to be built at a later date.

Max Crome, an advisor to Chappelle’s Iron Table Holdings, told Fox News Digital in a statement that he does not believe the developers properly engaged with the community before making their proposal.

"In the rush for approval, they limited their outreach and failed to engage the community-at-large in the input process," he wrote. "Additionally, the developer’s product and generic approach to building does not allow for the flexibility to address the particular needs of our Village. Perhaps public meetings, design creativity and a willingness to listen will provide them with valuable insights for how to get it right in Yellow Springs."

The outlet reports that a $39 million housing development has divided the town, Chappelle included. He addressed his concerns at the meeting.

"I don't know why the council would be afraid of litigation from a $24 million-a-year company while it's out a $65 million-a-year company," Chappelle told the Yellow Springs Village Council at a town meeting Monday night, per video obtained by the outlet. "I cannot believe you would make me audition for you."

"You look like clowns – I am not bluffing," the 48-year-old comedian told the Yellow Springs Village Council at the Monday meeting, per the video footage.

"I will take it all off the table," he said of his investments in the area.

The actor thanked the council before returning to his seat.