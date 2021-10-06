Dave Bautista reveals 'really bad' first tattoo that he regrets

Dave Bautista is looking back at the beginning of his journey with tattoos.

The 52-year-old actor is famously covered in ink, requiring some extra time in the makeup chair when he's filming movies.

During Tuesday's edition of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," he was pressed about his first tattoo and whether he regrets it. The star began his answer with a hearty laugh.

"Yeah. My first tattoo, it was when I was really young and I didn't want anybody to see it – I especially didn't want my dad to see it, I didn't want to get in trouble for getting a tattoo, I was pretty young – it was on my a--," he recalled.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star said the ink was "really bad" and "cheap."

"I got it from this old redneck in Arlington, Virginia," he continued. "He shaved my butt and then he's sitting in a little rolling char and he rolls up to my face and he goes, ‘Man, are you sure you want this on you a--?’"

"A week or two" after getting inked, Bautista said he "regretted it."

"I lived with it for years and I got ragged on so much throughout wrestling in the shower, it was like, ‘What’s that on your a--?'" he remembered. "I finally got it covered up I think around 2007."

When asked what exactly that tattoo was, Bautista began his explanation by reminding audiences that it was the 1980s and that he was "very young."

"It was this cement-looking heart and around it, it said, ‘Heart of stone,’" he revealed. "When I saw it, I was like, ‘Man, that’s tough.'"

He added: "I'm still living it down, man."

Bautista can be seen in Apple TV+'s "See" and will appear in "Dune" when it hits theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 22.