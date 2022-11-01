‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke says she was whipped with a belt in high school by an ex

Cheryl Burke is opening up about how domestic violence impacted her growing up.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro appeared on Wednesday’s episode of "Red Table Talk" when she shared a horrifying account from her high school days.

"So how did you feel when a man would hit you?" co-host Jada Pinkett Smith is heard asking in a clip obtained by ETOnline.

"Not to get too graphic, but in high school, I’ll never forget, the person I was with on and off for about four years whipped me with a belt," the 38-year-old replied. "And I had bruises all over my legs. I remember his parents were watching it. Didn’t do anything."

"And it wasn’t like he was hitting me," the dancer shared about the alleged incident. "He was whipping me."

This is not the first time Burke has spoken out about her past abusive relationships. In 2020, Burke took to her YouTube channel and shared a lengthy video where she described how she was "addicted" to dating toxic men. She remarked that her relationship with then-husband Matthew Lawrence was the only one "that did not fit this abusive pattern."

The star previously revealed that she was sexually abused as a child, and she lost her virginity at age 13, which led to "a pattern of moving just way too fast."

"It was something that I did because I felt like I had to, in a way, just to keep a boyfriend," Burke said.

It was not until Burke began dating Lawrence, around 2007, that these patterns changed in her life.

"Looking back, I honestly think that the first relationship I ever had that did not fit this abusive pattern was when my now-husband Matt and I dated the first time around back in 2007," she explained. "I honestly think at the time when we first dated, I didn’t clearly love myself enough to think that I deserved to be with someone who was actually nice to me. And I was just wrapped up in this new get-out-of-jail-free card, LA-party lifestyle, whereas he already kind of been there and done that, since he grew up in this industry."

"He is the complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships," she continued. "I think when I look back on this time in my life, I could sit here and say that I wish these things had never happened to me, but I look at it now as every part of my story has helped me to become the woman I am today."

The outlet reported that Burke and Lawrence, 42, dated on and off for a few years before they said "I do" in 2019. However, the couple called it quits in February of this year. Their divorce was finalized last month.

In her YouTube video, Burke said she was speaking out so candidly in hopes it will help others feel they are not alone.

"I am living proof that where you are in life does not need to be where you are forever," she said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.