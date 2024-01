Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Dana Carvey's son Dex Carvey died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine, a report from the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

The manner of death was listed as an accident, according to the report.

Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, had previously stated that Dex died of an accidental drug overdose when they shared the news of his death at the age of 32 in November.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old," the "Saturday Night Live" alum wrote on his social media accounts at the time.

DANA CARVEY THANKS SUPPORTERS FOLLOWING SON DEX’S DEATH AS HE TAKES BREAK FROM ACTING

The statement continued, "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things--music, art, film making, comedy--and pursued all of them passionately.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers," the statement concluded with Carvey and Paula's names at the end.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Dex died at his residence on Nov. 15, and an autopsy was completed the following day, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office that was obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

Dex was the eldest of Carvey and Zwagerman's two sons. The couple, who married in 1983, also share Thomas, 30.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last week, the 68-year-old comedian spoke out about their family's loss after returning to his and David Spade's "Fly on the Wall" podcast for the first time since Dex's death.

Carvey said that the outpouring of support that their family had received was "incredible" and "really sweet." He noted that there was really nothing that people could do for him and his family as they process their grief.

"It’s me and my wife and our son’s private journey," he continued, referring to Thomas.

"We’re all together, and we do a lot of fun things," he said. "We hike, we go to church. You just want to make sure you keep moving."

Carvey admitted that returning to the podcast and "riffing" with his good friend Spade "is going to be very healthy for me as I recover."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"’Cause I’m kind of on the pain train with about millions of other people on this planet. And you don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better," he added.

"But in the meantime, all of this kind of stuff is very healthy."

In November, after Dex’s death, Carvey thanked his fans for their well-wishes and announced he was going to take a break from acting.

The "Wayne’s World" star shared that he would be "taking a break from work and social media, trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Dana Carvey for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.