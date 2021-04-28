'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah slams CDC over 'incoherent' messaging surrounding masks

Trevor Noah took a shot at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over what he called its "incoherent" messaging surrounding mask guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the CDC updated its coronavirus mask guidance, now saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in outdoor settings as long as they are not in a large crowd. But the CDC in its guidance also says there are certain outdoor situations where unvaccinated individuals can also go without a mask.

"The Daily Show" host dedicated time out of his show Tuesday to comment on the situation, initially rejoicing in the brief return to normalcy that the new mask guidelines offer Americans.

"Guys, I’m so happy, you know why? Because now we won’t have to give each other dirty looks on the street just for wearing or not wearing masks," Noah joked at the top of the segment. "You know? Now we can go back to the good old days of giving each other dirty looks because of racism, classism, sexism, ableism, homophobia and those people wearing Adidas pants with Nike shoes."

However, the host quickly pivoted to a criticism of the CDC about its messaging on mask wearing since the pandemic began. He also slammed the color-coded chart that accompanied its announcement that explains when it is and isn’t safe to wear a mask.

"I’m excited that life is slowly getting back to normal, but what doesn’t excite me is the messaging from the CDC," he said. "In fact, it’s made me so mad that I can only express myself in a viral rant."

From there, he launched into a fiery rant in which he took no prisoners in his rebuke of the messaging from the CDC and what it means for vaccine hesitancy.

"Ok now look people, I know science is difficult and this is a novel virus and all that, but who is running messaging at the CDC? First, they said masks make us less safe," the host went on. "Then they said masks make us more safe and now, according to this new chart, masks can make you not safe again? In fact, this whole chart is trash. Yeah, I said it."

The host derided the chart as being "too complicated" and mocked it for showing a masked man in red to signify that something isn’t safe.

"If it’s not safe even with a mask on, then don’t have a guy there! Just have an X or something that signifies danger, like a skull and crossbones or a picture of R. Kelly."

Noah concluded the segment by abandoning jokes for a moment to get serious about the impact jumbled information on the coronavirus may have on the public.

"Guys what the hell? The sh-- you’re saying to people is incoherent," he said. "You’re telling us these new vaccines are 95% effective and can stop coronavirus, but we still can’t do anything without a mask on anyway? Which is it? Is this the one of the most effective vaccines in the history of the world or does it not work? It’s not clear messaging, especially if you’re desperately trying to convince people to get the vaccine."