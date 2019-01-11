Criminal investigation opened in alleged theft from Aretha Franklin's estate

An investigation was opened into an alleged theft from Aretha Franklin's estate, Michigan police said Thursday.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the Bloomfield Township police confirmed the active criminal investigation involving the Queen of Soul’s suburban mansion. Authorities were tight-lipped on what may have been stolen or any further details surrounding the investigation.

Documents filed in an Oakland County court after Franklin's death did not mention the value of her estate, which could run into the tens of millions. Franklin died in August at 76.

There is a heated legal battle between Franklin’s estate and her 61-year-old son, Edward Franklin. He has been attempting to get a court order to force the estate to produce monthly financial documents to Franklin's heirs, according to celebrity news site The Blast.

Franklin’s estate is reportedly hesitant to turn over such information because it could impact the ongoing criminal investigation into the alleged missing assets.

Franklin, who died from pancreatic cancer, reportedly owed more than $6.3 million in back taxes and $1.5 million in penalties. An attorney for the estate told the Associated Press that at least $3 million in back taxes had been paid back to the IRS since Franklin's death.