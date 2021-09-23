Courtney Stodden accuses CNN's Anderson Cooper of bullying over jokes the anchor made in 2011

Courtney Stodden claimed the jokes CNN's Anderson Cooper made about her back in 2011 were equivalent to "bullying a child."

Cooper made jokes about the model during one of his segments after Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses pronouns they/them, married Doug Hutchison when she was only 16 years old. Hutchison was 51 years old at the time.

"Being mocked by Anderson Cooper night after night on CNN's 'Ridiculist' only furthered the mockery that was made of a child trapped inside an abusive situation," Stodden told Insider in an interview published Thursday. "The effects of adults bullying a child lasts longer than a decade. Sexual abuse scars don't just go away."

Cooper made jokes about Stodden during at least three episodes, according to Insider.

Representatives for Cooper did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Stodden told Insider that they had finally come forward about their experiences to help raise awareness of abuse, bullying and grooming.

"If by sharing my story can help move the needle on awareness of abuse, bullying, and grooming, I'll continue to speak," they said.

Stodden has been vocal about what they have perceived as bullying. The model also has accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying them over social media. Teigen told Stodden to kill themselves on Twitter when they were 16, according to Stodden.

Teigen has publicly apologized for her past behavior multiple times, including in a lengthy post on Medium .

"Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks," Teigen began her statement. "I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past."