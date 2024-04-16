Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Courtney Love brands Taylor Swift as 'not important,' gets slammed online

In addition to Swift, Love bashed Beyoncé' and Lana Del Rey's music, and criticized Madonna

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift's big reputation is being questioned by a fellow female musician, sparking intense backlash online.

"Taylor is not important," American singer Courtney Love told The Standard, in comments that have since gone viral on the Internet.

"She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist," she suggested of Swift, 34, who was named Times Person of the Year in December.

Courtney Love in black with a gold choker looks to her left Taylor Swift looks over her shoulder with a dark red lip at the Grammys carpet

Courtney Love spoke candidly about Taylor Swift, claiming the singer is "not Important" and "not interesting as an artist." (Getty Images)

A representative for Love had no further comment on the matter. A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Love's remarks generated an immediate backlash online, with users suggesting Kurt Cobain's wife had been bitten by the jealousy bug. 

"Courtney is just jealous that she's never even sniffed the kind of success that Taylor has achieved," one person wrote. 

"I understand not being a fan of someone’s music but to denigrate it as well comes across as jealousy," another suggested.

Courtney Love in a jean jacket looks towards the camera as she walks in Paris

Some users suggested that Courtney Love's comments made about Taylor Swift were out of jealousy. (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Others agreed with Love's assessment, writing, "She has a point" and, "Thank god someone said it."

But Swift was not the only female artist on Love's chopping block. Love dissected the current state of the music industry, explaining, "It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché."

Taylor Swift points to the crowd in a sparkly pink outfit during the Eras Tour

Fans disagreed online over Courtney Love's comments about Taylor Swift. (Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same."

"I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music," referencing Beyoncé' new country album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé poses in a gold sequined top and gold jacket split Lana Del Rey in a white dress and Louis Vuitton coat split Madonna on the Met Gala carpet

Courtney Love dissected the current music industry and the women dominating it. (Getty Images)

"I haven’t liked Lana [Del Rey] since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off," she said of Del Rey, who she opened for during her 2015 "Endless Summer" Tour. "Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much."

Love also took a jab at Madonna, emphasizing their was no love lost between the two. 

"I don’t like her, and she doesn’t like me. I loved ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,’ but for the city of New York as much as her," she said of the 1985 flick. 

