Country star Walker Hayes surprises Nashville Waffle House workers with huge tips

Country star Walker Hayes surprised three Waffle House employees in Tennessee when he gave them huge tips to mark the holiday season.

The 44-year-old singer was joined by entrepreneur and social media influencer Lexy Burke at one of the restaurant chain's locations in Nashville, where they handed $1,200 in tips to workers following a meal.

Known as the "Serial Tipper," Burke, a former server, collects donations from her followers to provide restaurant staff with generous tips. Burke launched the online movement in May 2020 to support food service workers after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she has continued her efforts since then.

"Honestly, I’m just so grateful Lexy included me in something so generous that she has cultivated," Hayes told Southern Living magazine.

He continued, "As far as giving back is concerned, it is wild to be on this side of the gift. We’ve had people give us cars when we were hurting financially, so we know what it’s like to need a little help."

In a joint video posted by Hayes and Burke on Instagram Thursday, the two were seen meeting up outside a Nashville Waffle House. Burke introduced the Grammy Award nominee as a "surprise contributor."

"You ready to tip?" Burke asked Hayes.

"Let's big tip these people," he replied with a smile.

Burke was seen chatting with a waitress, who said she also works at a hospital. The server marveled over Hayes' appearance at the restaurant, telling Burke, "Wow, he walked in while I was working. I don't ever get to see anybody good."

Another employee played Hayes' song "Fancy Like Christmas" on the jukebox while the singer placed his order with the waitress.

"I'm trying to get this item on the menu. It's called the Waffle Hayes," he said. "It's basically a waffle but with two eggs over-easy and bacon and cheese in it and folded like a taco."

"We have customers come in and get that," the waitress told him.

"If they get that, that's what I want," Hayes said.

After finishing their meal, Burke told the waitress and two other workers about her serial tipping movement.

"I do this thing like every holiday season on my social media where I just ask people to send in some spare change," she said. "So they do that and then my friend Walker wanted to contribute as well."

Burke told the astonished employees that they were giving them $400 each for a total of $1,200.

"What's up?!" Hayes said before assuring them that Burke was serious.

"On my God," said one worker, to which Hayes replied, "I know!"

"This is from tons of people who just wanted to make y'all's night," Burke said. "A lot of love."

Burke gave the waitress a stack of $100 bills while Hayes cheered.

"Can I hug you?" the waitress asked.

The two hugged and the waitress said, "I'm going to hug everybody. Thank you so much."

At the end of the video, the employees addressed Burke's followers, calling out "Thank you!"

Before skyrocketing to fame with the success of his 2021 viral hit "Fancy Like," Hayes struggled for over a decade as an aspiring singer-songwriter and worked at a Costco in Nashville. During a July 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, Hayes detailed his battle with alcoholism.

The father of six shared that he was able to embrace sobriety and his faith with the help of his friend Craig Cooper, a pastor who helped him and his family when they needed it most.

While speaking with Southern Living, Hayes said, "I really never dreamed we would have much to offer anyone."

"So grateful, especially in this season, to help anyone, however we can," he added.