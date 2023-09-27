Country star Lee Greenwood doubts AI will 'take over human input'

Country music legend Lee Greenwood knows the importance of creating from the heart.

The "God Bless the USA" singer has more than half a century of experience in the entertainment world, with dozens of hit songs and albums under his belt.

When it comes to artificial intelligence and figuring out if AI has a place in the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, Greenwood took a cue from the past.

"I approach this just like when guitar players first got a wah-wah pedal and the chorus on an organ – it's like, it's kind of a new thing," he told Fox News Digital. "If it's going to be helpful, that's fine."

SINGER LEE GREENWOOD CREDITS RAISING KIDS OUTSIDE HOLLYWOOD, 'REAL VALUES' FOR TIGHT-KNIT FAMILY

The "Somebody's Gonna Love You" singer has been a mainstay on the country music charts ever since he was discovered in Nevada years ago.

"It will not replace the human ability to be creative," he said.

"I would never encourage artists to do that, to fall back on something that takes place over your own creative ability. So, I don't know."

He's had a few discussions with his family about the presence of AI in the recording industry.

"My two sons have said that AI has a place, and it will actually take over human input in years to come," Greenwood said. "I don't agree with that."

Greenwood has two sons, Dalton and Parker, with his wife of more than 30 years, Kimberly Payne, a former Miss Tennessee USA.

Just as with any instrument, Greenwood thinks AI can be a useful device to advance technology.

"I believe that, in the end, it'll just be a tool to use in all [industries], and hopefully it will advance the human race," he said.

"It will let us be quicker and faster to resolve problems such as disease, overpopulation and ecology."