Country singer Kane Brown: My sister 'was stabbed 4 times'

Country singer Kane Brown wrote on Facebook that his sister was stabbed multiple times.

The up-and-coming star wrote on Facebook late Tuesday night, "Prayers for my sister please! I'm all the way out in Nebraska and get a text that she was stabbed 4 times! You better hope I don't find out who you are. I'm so sick to my stomach right now."

Brown did not share any further information on his sister's condition. Fans on his Facebook page suggested the singer's sister is a woman named Heidi Monshell Nevaeh.

A photo of Nevaeh and Brown together appear on her Facebook page.

A rep for Brown did not immediately return FOX411 Country's request for comment.

Brown is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line on their "Dig Your Roots" tour.