Jennifer Aniston
Published

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz recalls dating Jennifer Aniston: I 'had no idea who she was'

Duritz claimed he didn't know who Aniston was at the time he dated her and that he hadn't watched any of 'Friends'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz recalled briefly dating Jennifer Aniston before she really became famous.

Duritz opened up about his relationship with Aniston during a sneak peek of Vice's "Dark Side of the '90s."

The musician revealed he met Aniston at The Viper Room, a 90s celebrity hotspot, and the two briefly dated after.

"I met Jennifer Aniston there," Duritz said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her.

JENNIFER ANISTON SAYS SHE'S IN A ‘REALLY PEACEFUL PLACE’ AFTER ‘LOTS OF THERAPY’: I’M A ‘BLESSED HUMAN BEING'

Adam Duritz claimed he didn't know who Jennifer Aniston was when he briefly dated her. The musician would eventually be connected to Courteney Cox as well. 

"I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of ‘Friends.’ I had never seen it, I don't think."

Duritz described Aniston as "really nice, really funny, really pretty."

"And also, she liked me," he added.

JENNIFER ANISTON EXPLAINS WHY SHE ‘ABSOLUTELY’ WILL NOT TRY ONLINE DATING

Duritz never married although it was reported that he dated "Friends" actress Courteney Cox after she made an appearance in the music video for "A Long December" in 1997.

Aniston would go on to marry actor Brad Pitt. The two would infamously divorce after rumors surfaced that he had cheated with actress Angelina Jolie. 

Aniston went on to marry actor Justin Theroux. The two divorced in 2017 after two years of marriage.

