Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz recalls dating Jennifer Aniston: I 'had no idea who she was'

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz recalled briefly dating Jennifer Aniston before she really became famous.

Duritz opened up about his relationship with Aniston during a sneak peek of Vice's "Dark Side of the '90s."

The musician revealed he met Aniston at The Viper Room, a 90s celebrity hotspot, and the two briefly dated after.

"I met Jennifer Aniston there," Duritz said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her.

"I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of ‘Friends.’ I had never seen it, I don't think."

Duritz described Aniston as "really nice, really funny, really pretty."

"And also, she liked me," he added.

Duritz never married although it was reported that he dated "Friends" actress Courteney Cox after she made an appearance in the music video for "A Long December" in 1997.

Aniston would go on to marry actor Brad Pitt. The two would infamously divorce after rumors surfaced that he had cheated with actress Angelina Jolie.

Aniston went on to marry actor Justin Theroux. The two divorced in 2017 after two years of marriage.