Jennifer Aniston says she’s ‘in a really peaceful place' after 'a lot of therapy': I'm a 'blessed human being'

Jennifer Aniston is grateful for the small things.

The 52-year-old opened up about what her life is like today. The actress said she is happily surrounded by her friends, as well as her beloved dogs - schnauzer mix Clyde, pit-bull mix Sophie and newly rescued Great Pyrenees mix Lord Chesterfield.

"I’m in a really peaceful place," the star told People magazine on Wednesday. "I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

But the road to happiness wasn’t always so simple.

"Self-awareness is key," the "Friends" alum explained. "I’ve really gotten a lot of therapy. Just being a public person, there’s a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there’s also a lot of tough stuff because we’re only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

"Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this?’ ‘You’re having a baby?’ ‘Are you getting married?’" she continued. "It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?’"

Aniston said she wants to be remembered as a beloved pal who made her loved ones laugh.

"I have a good heart, and I’m a great friend," said Aniston. "I lead with love."

These days, Aniston has been keeping busy pursuing her passion to entertain. The second season of her Apple TV+ series, titled "The Morning Show," is debuting in September. She, along with her former "Friends" co-stars reunited for a special on HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, following the sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

Aniston told the outlet she relies on meditation to keep her calm and at ease, despite her high-profile career.

"For me, I meditate every day – and sitting quietly writing," said Aniston. "That’s enough. And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation. I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there’s so much to discourage us from believing in it – but I do."

As for falling in love, Aniston is open to the idea – just don’t expect to see her on a dating app.

"Absolutely no," she told the outlet. "I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it."

The star added she’s more focused on being with a "fantastic partner" as opposed to saying "I do" again. She was first married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005, followed by Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2017.

"Oh God, I don’t know," said Aniston on getting married again. "It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents."